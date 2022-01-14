Five lucky GTT customers win big cash prizes & grocery vouchers

Latest update January 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Five more lucky GTT customers on Tuesday were still enjoying the festivities of the 2021 Christmas season, as the telecommunications company announced the final winners for its $30M Christmas promotion at its 55 Brickdam Store.
Among the winners were: Kevin Boatswain who won $300,000, Odetta Hall who copped the $400,000 prize and Geeta Sammy who took away the grand cash prize of $500,000. Latoya Duesbury and Cheddie Griffith were the randomly selected in store customers who both took home a $50,000 grocery voucher.
Meanwhile, Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) also brought down the curtain on its “On the Move” year-end promotion that saw two lucky MMG customers, Jailall Udan and Farina Mohamed taking home a 43″ and 50” Smart television respectively.
In a press release, GTT General Manager of MMG, Bobita Ram extended congratulations to the winners and thanked them for their continued support as GTT and MMG customers. “Today, you are all winners! It means you would have either topped up your mobile, purchased a handset, paid your bill on time and in full, registered for MMG or even signed up for GTT Fibre. Whichever one it is, we say thank you for your continued support as customers and we look forward to better serving you in 2022,” she said.
The elated customers all expressed gratefulness to both companies for giving back to their loyal customers. In November 2021, GTT launched its $30 million “Together We Celebrate” Christmas promotion that saw millions being given away in cash prizes, MMG and credit top-ups, and gift/grocery vouchers daily. The company also conducted weekly cash draws in its retail stores that saw more than 25 lucky customers taking home between $50,000 – $500,000, while numerous customers received free installation and one-month’s free service when signing up for the GTT Fibre service.
