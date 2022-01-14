Dead man found in businessman’s yard at Kitty

Latest update January 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The body of a man was, on Wednesday morning, found in the Kitty, Georgetown yard of 67-year-old businessman, Zaimel Mohamed.
The discovery was made at about 07:30hrs. Mohamed said he went downstairs in his yard and made the unfortunate discovery of the male of East Indian descent lying motionless on his back.
Police said the man’s age and address are unknown and is only known as “Bolo”. During their first phase of the investigation, it was revealed that the body of the man was examined and injuries were seen to the back of his head and left hand above the wrist. The body was pronounced dead by a medical doctor at the Georgetown Public Hospital and was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home to await a post-mortem examination.
Jan 14, 2022Robust Bio Security protocols in place for ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2022 Kaieteur News – The International Cricket Council yesterday outlined the bio security protocols that have been put in place...
Jan 14, 2022
Jan 14, 2022
Jan 14, 2022
Jan 14, 2022
Jan 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – For the entire year of 2021, into 2022, the southern access to the MovieTowne complex which includes... more
Kaieteur News – The reaction of sections of the local private sector, to a suggestion by a regional private sector... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No individual is greater or more valuable than Institutions. The University of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]