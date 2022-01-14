Dead man found in businessman’s yard at Kitty

Kaieteur News – The body of a man was, on Wednesday morning, found in the Kitty, Georgetown yard of 67-year-old businessman, Zaimel Mohamed.

The discovery was made at about 07:30hrs. Mohamed said he went downstairs in his yard and made the unfortunate discovery of the male of East Indian descent lying motionless on his back.

Police said the man’s age and address are unknown and is only known as “Bolo”. During their first phase of the investigation, it was revealed that the body of the man was examined and injuries were seen to the back of his head and left hand above the wrist. The body was pronounced dead by a medical doctor at the Georgetown Public Hospital and was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home to await a post-mortem examination.