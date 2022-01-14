De police gat dem wuk fuh do

Latest update January 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Wan allegation mek against a political figure and de man had to go down to de station. Now wat is wrong with dat?
If de police get a complaint, dem gat an obligation fuh investigate dat complaint. Wah dem muss do? Ignore it?
De police gat to question de person against whom de allegation was made. But it looks as if as soon as you arrest a politically-exposed person dese days, yuh does be greeted with allegations of political witch hunt.
It is true though dat sometimes de police can be far from professional. Dem boys see a video yesterday of a campaign against tinted windows. And de level of professionalism was far from satisfactory.
De police gat no right asking a person if he is de individual who does do funny videos on social media and sometime he does mek fun of de police. Dem comments can be taken to be prejudicial, meaning dat de police open up demself to charges dat de action taken against de person may be influenced by de fact dat de person mekin’ video which does poke fun at de police.
De police gat to be more professional. Dem should stop with these unnecessary comments and do dem wuk how dem supposed to do it. Yuh does gat to be careful wah yuh talk when yuh in uniform. Because any little thing yuh seh nowadays can be used against yuh to claim dat yuh was not being fully professional.
If yuh checking fuh tint, check fuh tint. If yuh ain’t gat yuh tint meter with yuh. Guh and get yuh tint meter with yuh because yuh never know when yuh gan meet up with dat lawyer fellow from Berbice.
Talk half and leff half.
