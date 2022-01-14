‘Dankey wanted for killing Bamzey’

Kaieteur News – Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating an ex-convict, Shemroy Hackett also known as “Dankey” and “Bad Boy”, for the alleged killing of his “smoke mate” Keion McLennon.

The killing reportedly relates to dispute regarding Ganja leaves. Mc Lennon, also called “Bamzey” was shot and killed last July at a popular bus shed in Queenstown along the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Another man identified only as “Fronto”, was also injured during the shooting incident. Detectives believe that Hackett, who had been jailed in 2016 for shooting at two police officers, might be Mc Lennon’s killer.

Eyewitnesses who heard the gunshots that were fired at the bus shed had also recalled that they had seen Hackett running away from the scene shortly after.

Anyone who may have information that can lead to his arrest are asked to make contact with police on telephone numbers, 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or at the nearest police station.

It is believed that the ex-con murdered McLennon during an argument they had over “Ganja leaves”. Kaieteur News learnt that the victim was also an ex-con and they became acquainted with each other while in jail. They reportedly had an old grievance over the illegal drugs but would still meet up at a popular bus shed to smoke together. On July 17, 2021 it was no different. Hackett, Mc Lennon and Fronto met up at the bus shed to smoke. However, the old grievance surfaced and Hackett began arguing about the leaves.

The argument reportedly intensified and Hackett pulled out a gun from his waist and fire three shots at McLennon. Two of the bullets struck his victim, killing him instantly and one wounded “Fronto” who was described as a bystander.