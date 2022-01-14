COVID infected murder suspect shot twice in standoff with cops by

Kaieteur News -A murder suspect infected with Covid-19, on Wednesday last, was not going to let police arrest him without a fight.

The suspect identified as Jason Bailey, 29, aka “Bobby” proved to be a handful for Region Three police ranks when they turned up at an abandoned school building located close to the Leonora Market on the West Coast Demerara (WCD) to arrest him.

In order to detain him, ranks from Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) SWAT team had to be called in, but they too had to work hard just to catch the suspect. Armed with cutlass in hand, Bailey fired chops at them and they were forced to shoot him. According to police, the ranks fired three shots at him and one of the bullets struck him in the palm of his hand while another hit him in the arm.

Although wounded, Bailey continued to fight by firing chops with his cutlass at the ranks. He even managed to climb onto the roof of the abandoned building. The SWAT Team reportedly told him to come down from the building and drop the cutlass but Bailey was determined to make them climb up to the roof as well. They eventually managed to get hold of him and placed him in handcuffs.

They took him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital but the doctors there referred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). There he was tested and it was found that he was also infected with Covid-19.

Later, Bailey was further transferred, to the Covid-19 Hospital at Lilieendaal. Bailey is a homeless man accused of chopping another vagrant to death earlier last week. That vagrant was identified as Nazim Mohammed called ‘Cut Up.’

He was chopped forty-five times by his attacker while resting on a stall at the Leonora Market. Residents had called on the police to take action because Bailey is known to be always armed with a cutlass and considered dangerous. They were fearful that he would attack someone else.