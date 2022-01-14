Cop accidentally shoots self in patrol vehicle

Latest update January 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A rank attached to the Impact Base at the Brickdam Police Station accidentally shot himself in the leg on Thursday just as he and his colleagues were about to speed off for duty in their patrol vehicle.
He was identified as Sergeant Clive Clarke and was treated for his gunshot injury at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Kaieteur News was told that Clarke and his colleagues were at a location in the city when they received a call to respond to an incident.
When they entered the car, Clarke’s 9mm pistol went off and he was struck in the leg and they were forced to divert to GPHC instead of responding to the incident.
This was not the first time that Clarke had been shot in the leg. In 2019 Clarke and his colleagues responded to a robbery on Norton Street and were confronted by the bandits. Three bandits were killed during the shootout and Clarke was injured from a gunshot wound to his leg. That year however, Clarke was awarded by the force for his bravery.
Jan 14, 2022Robust Bio Security protocols in place for ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2022 Kaieteur News – The International Cricket Council yesterday outlined the bio security protocols that have been put in place...
Jan 14, 2022
Jan 14, 2022
Jan 14, 2022
Jan 14, 2022
Jan 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – For the entire year of 2021, into 2022, the southern access to the MovieTowne complex which includes... more
Kaieteur News – The reaction of sections of the local private sector, to a suggestion by a regional private sector... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No individual is greater or more valuable than Institutions. The University of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]