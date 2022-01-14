Cop accidentally shoots self in patrol vehicle

Kaieteur News – A rank attached to the Impact Base at the Brickdam Police Station accidentally shot himself in the leg on Thursday just as he and his colleagues were about to speed off for duty in their patrol vehicle.

He was identified as Sergeant Clive Clarke and was treated for his gunshot injury at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Kaieteur News was told that Clarke and his colleagues were at a location in the city when they received a call to respond to an incident.

When they entered the car, Clarke’s 9mm pistol went off and he was struck in the leg and they were forced to divert to GPHC instead of responding to the incident.

This was not the first time that Clarke had been shot in the leg. In 2019 Clarke and his colleagues responded to a robbery on Norton Street and were confronted by the bandits. Three bandits were killed during the shootout and Clarke was injured from a gunshot wound to his leg. That year however, Clarke was awarded by the force for his bravery.