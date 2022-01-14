Bids out for design, feasibility study for Guyana/Suriname Bridge

Kaieteur News – Four international firms on Thursday submitted proposals to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office to conduct a feasibility study and provide designs for the construction of the Guyana/Suriname Bridge.

The companies that submitted bids are: WSP Caribbean Limited; EGIS; TYPSA in joint venture with Leonhardt, Andra Und Partner GmbH and Firm Engineering NV; and Exp Services Inc. in joint venture with Pedelta Arcadia and CEMCO. The procuring entity for this project was the Ministry of Public Works.

It was reported that the Governments of Guyana and Suriname have agreed that the Corentyne River Bridge will be built using a DBFOM (Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain) model contract in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The bridge is expected to be 1.17 kilometres from Guyana to the abutment on Lange Island, 2.15 kilometres road through Lange Island and a 2.5 kilometres bridge from Lange Island to South Drain in Suriname. In October 2020, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, along with Surinamese Public Works Minister, Dr. Riad Nurmohamed, visited the proposed site for the bridge.

The following month, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the construction of the bridge during a joint press conference. President Irfaan Ali at that time said the bridge will link not only Guyana and Suriname but the rest of South America. “We recognise the enormous benefit that this can bring in the area of tourism, transportation and trade. To this end, we have expanded our discussions where we can jointly promote business opportunities and tourism opportunities for both countries. It is therefore expected that the proposed road alignment will create within its vicinity the possibilities for a free trade zone, enhanced land value, reduce the cost of doing business and increase the ease of doing business,” President Ali stated.

Speaking on the Corentyne Bridge on Monday, Minister Edghill during a press conference said “Between this week, myself and my counterparts from Suriname will be engage in a discussion to ensure that we have the final bidder selected and work going because this bridge between Guyana and Suriname over the Corentyne river is high on the agenda of both administrations and both presidents.”

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Feasibility study and preliminary designs for the construction of a bridge over the Corentyne River as PPP (Public-Private Partnership).

Bidder Amount Tendered

EXP Services Inc. in association with Pedelta, Arcadia, CEMCO $4,853,500

TYPSA, Leonhardt, Andra Und Partner GmbH & Firm Engineering NV $3,292,864 (without indirect tax)

$122,858 (indirect tax only)

EGIS $2,377,454 (without indirect tax)

WSP Caribbean Limited $ 1,865,050 (without indirect tax)

$540,864 (indirect tax only)