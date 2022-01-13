Latest update January 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes set for Sunday

Jan 13, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire will be hosting his birth anniversary competition on Sunday at Transport Sports Club.
Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $180,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $20,000. The female player that shared the first love and the player in the final will be given $5,000 each, while the female player that shared the first double love will receive $5,000 and a hamper.
The first three teams that register will be required to pay $12,000 and all GNDA rules will be in effect.
Double-six time is 14:00hrs.

