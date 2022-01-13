When Sarah met Aubrey

Latest update January 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 13, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De Pee-N-Cee did seh how de Americans bin install de Pee Pee Pee Cee. Some of dem sidekicks did even call for Sarah fuh get recall. But dat nah happen. Now dem boys reading how de Comrade Leader meet with Sarah. And he dress up in he best dan dan fuh de meeting: suit and tie and all of dat.
But dat is sensible politics. De elections done. De drama done. And de attempt to rig get halted. Is time fuh move on. And was a good move by de Comrade Leader fuh meet with Sarah. It can help stop de demonidation.
Whether we like it or not, we living in wat de Americans consider as dem backyard. America gat vested interested in Guyana and all political parties will ignore de Americans to dem peril.
De Pee N Cee did vex when de Commonwealth did issue a statement bout de Recount. But is smart politics fuh de Pee N See fuh also not ignore de Commonwealth.
Is jus a matter of time before de British and de EU engage de Pee N See. Dem gan be looking fuh signs dat de new leadership can respect democratic norms. Dem gan feel out one another.
But is one thing fuh de Comrade Leader fuh meet with dem Ambassadors. But is another thing fuh dem accept a delegation from de Private Sector Commission and de Bar Association. Local politics is not foreign policy and in de world of politics is different strokes fuh different folks.
Talk half and keep yuh eyes open!
