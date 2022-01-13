Third phase of M&CC new Admin Building to be completed by March

Kaieteur News – The third phase of works on the Mayor and City Council’s new administrative building is expected to be completed by the end of March this year.

The $109 million four-storey structure, which will house the Mayor of Georgetown and his staff, is being constructed by Davernand Persaud. According to Assistant City Engineer, Rasheed Kellman, the project will be done in phases. The first phase was the foundation which was done by the Mayor and City Council in 2003 and the second was the structuring aspect which was done by Industrial Fabrications Inc. (InFab). The third phase of civil works is being executed by contractor Persaud and will see the total completion of works on the ground and the first floor and the placement of windows and doors along with the completion of the external walls on both the second and third floors of the building.

Georgetown City Mayor, Ubraj Narine, stated in a previous press briefing that though he could not attest to the exact percentage of works which are completed he is pleased with the pace of works. “We are hopeful of finishing that admin building by March month-end so that the staff of the Mayor and City Council can be in a safe, protective environment, and healthy working conditions so that they can execute their functions to the citizens of Georgetown,” he related.