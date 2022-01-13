Personal Assistant to GECOM CEO fired

Kaieteur News – Duarte Hetsberger, 39, who served as the personal assistant to the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, has been dismissed from his post at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on allegations of tampering with computers belonging to the entity.

The GECOM recently appointed Vishnu Persaud as the new CEO. When contacted by this publication, Government nominated GECOM commissioner, Sase Gunraj, confirmed Hetsberger’s dismissal.

Kaieteur News was told that Hetsberger, who is also a member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was dismissed following an investigation which was launched by Persaud. That investigation revealed that data from several computers belonging to the GECOM’s secretariat was wiped. Gunraj explained that the CEO noted in his report that the computers that were tampered with are under Hetsberger’s control. It was also stated that after being confronted by GECOM’s Information Technology (IT) Department, the explanation that was given by the officer was not admissible.

The new CEO launched the investigation into the matter after Hetsberger was offered several opportunities for reassignment including that of Registration Officer, but he turned down the opportunities. However, he could not have retained his position since he was hired by the former CEO.

It was noted that a report in relation to the findings of the investigation was purportedly submitted to the commissioners of GECOM for perusal.