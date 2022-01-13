Passerby saves teen from being raped by soldier

Kaieteur News – A sixteen-year-old girl on Tuesday was reportedly rescued from being raped, along the Coverden East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road, allegedly by a rank of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

Rescuing the teen from the hands of the alleged sexual predator was a man who saw her trembling and crying by the roadside. Speaking with Kaieteur News, he said that he was heading on an errand to the location in his car, when his attention was drawn to a heavily-tinted white car, PXX 490, parked beside the Coverden road.

The man did not stop but continued on his journey. Luckily, however, he completed his errand quickly and while returning he noticed the car again but this time, according to the man, there was a young girl in tears standing not too far away. “You could have seen that she was traumatised and I decided to stop”, related the man.

He continued that she was trembling and terribly afraid so he decided to inquire what was wrong but she did not respond immediately. By this time the heavily tinted white car had already pulled off and the man offered to drop the young lady home. “It was already dark and seeing her in that condition, I could not leave her there”, he said.

It was on the way to her home that the young lady related that she was almost raped in the heavily-tinted car that was parked beside the road. She had managed to escape her attacker, (the driver of the white car) by unlocking one of the doors and running a short distance away but not before using her phone to take a photo of his licence plate number.

Hearing this, the man said that when he got to her home he spoke with her relatives and advised that they should report the matter to the police and track down the “sexual predator” because he could strike again.

He reportedly offered to assist them in tracking down the suspect by his licence plate number. “Whole night we working on this”, he recounted.

Their “work” eventually led them to a rank attached to the GDF. The man owns a private car but uses it to work as a taxi during his spare time.

This information was given to police and he was reportedly detained for questioning yesterday. Commander of the East Bank police division, Mahendra Siwnarine, confirmed that his ranks are indeed investigating the matter and at the time, Kaieteur News spoke with him, both the victim and the suspect were at one of the police stations in his district.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect is well known for working taxi in the area and the teen was reportedly being dropped home by him on Tuesday.

Along the way he allegedly stopped the car and tried to rape her. The GDF rank allegedly grabbed the teen by the hand and hugged her. As his victim tried to resist him, he allegedly proceeded to force himself onto her but she managed to slip out of his grip and exit the car.

Persons close to the investigation related that this is not the first time the rank has come under the radar for trying to rape an underage girl. He is also accused of trying to rape a 14-year-old girl in the same area.

Teenage girls being raped by drivers in heavily tinted cars might just be the trend along the East Bank of Demerara. In August last year, a 13-year-old girl was rescued by residents of Nandy Park, after she was allegedly abducted, raped and thrown out into the streets by individuals in a heavily tinted white car.

The residents told Kaieteur News that their attention was drawn to the traumatised little girl. Concerned, they had ventured out to render assistance to the child who continually lamented that she was lost and wanted to go home. They had taken her to the Providence Police Station and details from the investigation revealed that she was abducted while heading to a nearby shop to buy bread. To date the perpetrator/perpetrators are yet to be prosecuted.