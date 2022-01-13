Overworked, underpaid worker robs boss

Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old man who is employed as a driver/salesman at Fernandes Guyana Enterprise Incorporated located at VVB Durban Backlands, has claimed that he staged a robbery against his boss, sometime around 17:45hrs on January 10, 2022 after he was being overworked and underpaid.

The staged robbery reportedly occurred at Dookie Sand Road, Soesdyke EBD. The man has been indentified as Rudolph Forde who resides at One Mile Turn, Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

State investigators explained that Forde reported to the Timehri Police Station that he was robbed of an undisclosed sum of money, property of Fernandez Guyana Inc. (the company he works for as a driver/salesman) by two men on a white and gold Honda XR motorcycle without a registration number. Forde claimed that one of the ‘bandits’ was armed with a handgun.

Police said due to some inconsistencies in his initial report, further investigation was done at which time he admitted to staging the robbery because he felt that he was being overworked and underpaid by the company.

Forde then took the Anti-Crime patrol unit to his residence where he proceeded to a derelict car parked in

his yard. He then opened the trunk of the vehicle which led to the recovery of a black plastic bag containing an undisclosed sum of cash which he indicated was the property of Fernandez Guyana Inc. The money was counted in his presence and it amounted to $ 129,730.

The suspect was then arrested pending charges. The money was lodged by serial numbers to be produced as evidence. Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum has since confirmed that Forde is slated to appear in court today to face charges.