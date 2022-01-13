Man jailed for two years, fined $100,000 over illegal possession of gun, ammo

Latest update January 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – A man was on Wednesday jailed for two years and also fined $100,000 on a charge of illegal possession of arms and ammunition at Aranka Landing Cuyuni River.
The man has been identified as Marcus King. King had made his first court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court in 2020. The sentence was handed down by Magistrate Crystal Lambert. King had pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance on March 5, 2021, and was released at the time on $60,000 bail for the offense.
King’s trial came to an end on Wednesday after he was found guilty of the offense.
