Chattergoon, Gordon and Nandu renew sponsorship for BCB Grass root tournaments

Kaieteur News – Three former national players from the Ancient County of Berbice are the latest sponsors on board with the Berbice Cricket Board as support continues to pour in for the organisation. The Board has already attracted millions of dollars for its 2022 list of activities as numerous sponsors either renew their sponsorship or come on board for the first time.

The three former national players last year came on board to sponsor grassroot tournaments as the BCB sought to bring the game to a new generation of cricket fans. Former West Indies under19 player Hemnarine Chattergoon who also played at the first class level for Canada has renewed his sponsorship for a four team tournament in his native village, Fyrish.

The teams to play in the tournament would be Fyrish, Kilcoy, Courtland and Sand Reef. It would be played under the name – Dianand and Shamshadbhagam Chattergoon Grassroot tournament, in memory of Chattergoon’s late parents. The former West Indies junior player also informed Foster that his wife would also sponsor a four team tournament at the Kendall Union Ground in memory of her late mother Lila Ramkissoon, who hailed from the No 19 Village. The teams to participate in that tournament would be Kendall Union CC, Kendall Union All Stars, Canje Titans and No 1 Village CC. Chattergoon stated that he was very impressed with the leadership of the current BCB executives and would continue to support the board as long as the current team is in place.

Arjune Nandu, a former national player who played four first class matches for Guyana during 1988 to 1992 is sponsoring the Lillian Nandu Cup at the Port Mourant ground. The four teams would be the home team, University of Guyana Elite, Rose Hall Tigers and Tain/Clinton. Naidu would be sponsoring the tournament in memory of his late Grandmother, Lillian Nandu.

Former national senior fast bowler Jermey Gordon, a product of the Tucber Park Cricket Club has agreed to sponsor the second edition of the grassroot tournament which bears his name. The tournament is scheduled for the Edinburgh Cricket Ground and would be played between Edinburgh, East Bank Blazers, Tucber Park and Guymine. Gordon has indicated his willingness to be a long term sponsor and stated that he was pleased to be associated with the development of the game in his home county. The thirty four years old Gordon played five One Day International matches for Canada, taking six wickets at an average of 31.83.

Foster, who was recently re-elected for his third successive two-year term, stated that the BCB in 2022 would be organising at least ten grass root tournaments and he was very pleased that former players were giving back to the game which made them household names. The objectives of the tournaments are to allow lesser clubs the opportunity to win a BCB tournament, to promote the game in villages across the county and to identify new talent for the future.