BREAKING NEWS: KN Publisher challenges State on lopsided royalty, massive tax exemptions to ExxonMobil for Stabroek Block

Jan 13, 2022 News

Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall

Kaieteur News – After years of being at the helm of the fight against the lopsided Stabroek Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall, through his lawyers, has officially mounted a legal challenge against the onerous deal. The case was filed this morning.
to be heard in the High Court and lists Attorney General, Anil Nandlall as the respondent.
The document essentially states that several paragraphs of Article 15 of the agreement which speaks to the paltry 2 percent royalty and massive tax exemptions for Exxon, its partners and their affiliated companies and subcontractors, violate the Petroleum Exploration and Production Act, the Financial Administration (and Audit) Act, the Prevention of Discrimination Act, and the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. In light of these violations, it is asking that the court declare Article 15 to be null and void.
A more detailed story will follow in tomorrow’s edition of the Kaieteur News.

