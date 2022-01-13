BREAKING NEWS: KN Publisher challenges State on lopsided royalty, massive tax exemptions to ExxonMobil for Stabroek Block

Latest update January 13th, 2022 11:18 AM
Jan 13, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – After years of being at the helm of the fight against the lopsided Stabroek Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall, through his lawyers, has officially mounted a legal challenge against the onerous deal. The case was filed this morning.
to be heard in the High Court and lists Attorney General, Anil Nandlall as the respondent.
The document essentially states that several paragraphs of Article 15 of the agreement which speaks to the paltry 2 percent royalty and massive tax exemptions for Exxon, its partners and their affiliated companies and subcontractors, violate the Petroleum Exploration and Production Act, the Financial Administration (and Audit) Act, the Prevention of Discrimination Act, and the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. In light of these violations, it is asking that the court declare Article 15 to be null and void.
A more detailed story will follow in tomorrow’s edition of the Kaieteur News.
Jan 13, 2022Kaieteur News – With Guyana set to compete at the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Elite Continental Championship in Ecuador, 18 boxers were shortlisted by National Coach, Lennox Daniels,...
Jan 13, 2022
Jan 13, 2022
Jan 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – Last Friday morning, I was in the kitchen with my wife when the gate-bell rang. I looked through the... more
Kaieteur News – As late as the early 1970s, when night fell, dinner was consumed, the children completed their homework,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No individual is greater or more valuable than Institutions. The University of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]