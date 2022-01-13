1000 Covid-19 cases recorded on Wednesday

Kaieteur News – The surge of Covid-19 cases continues with Guyana recording 1000 new infections on Wednesday.

Some 13 persons are in critical condition at the COVID Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony during his daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday announced that the new cases now take the total active cases in the country to 7,613. According to the minister, most of the active cases have been detected in the coastal regions, with Region Four leading with 4,878 cases, Region Three with 912 cases and Region Six with 561 cases.

With the new cases attributed to the Omicron variant, Minister Anthony is warning persons experiencing flu-like symptoms to isolate and get tested for the virus, since Omicron resembles flu. It should be noted that if a person has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 they should isolate for at least five days before going to a testing site. “What we have seen with the current surge with the Omicron variant, is that the disease resembles more like flu, the symptoms are similar,” he explained.

Even though it was not officially confirmed that the new variant is in the country due to testing capacity, the minister along with health officials believes that the easily transmissible Omicron is in Guyana. With the new surge, Dr. Anthony is also encouraging workplaces to follow and put in place the necessary COVID-19 guidelines in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus.

Since the month has started, health officials have been recording a high number of cases daily. From January 1 to date, just over 7,000 new cases were recorded.

This figure beats that of the month of September which recorded approximately 6,285 cases. During an emergency press briefing last week, President Irfaan Ali had asked the nation not to panic at the situation and stressed that the government has the capacity and capability to handle this state of affairs.

Meanwhile, along with the 1000 new cases, the ministry also reported that two women who contracted the virus have died. The fatalities are that of a fully vaccinated 80-year-old woman from Region Six and an unvaccinated 57-year-old from Region Five. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,075. Presently, there are 109 persons in institutional isolation, 7,462 in home isolation, nine in institutional quarantine and 38,346 have recovered so far from the virus.

