Wait fuh de storm

Jan 12, 2022

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De COVID on de loose and people gat to tek precaution. Dem boys decide dat dem gan only go out one day per week. And on dat one day dem gan do all dem business including shopping. Fuh de rest of de week, dem boys staying home and finding wuk fuh do around de house and yard.
Dem boys also wearing mask whenever dem going out. It paying off. Dem boys did borrow some money from a lady and dem spot she pun de road. But she nah recognise dem boys.
People going fuh dem booster. But deh still gat some people who feel dem invincible from de COVID-19. Dem walking all around de town without masks. Deh had a time when de PoPo used to arrest pedestrians fuh jay walking. But is strange dat dem stop arresting people fuh not having on de mask pun de road.
One lady seh how research prove dat de virus is not usually transmitted in school. Well, dem boys know differently. When dem boys used to guh to school, when one person get de flu, is nuff students does get it and carry it home and infect dem family members.
But dem boys pass by a school last week and see dem children playing in de school yard. Dem set wah bin playing nah had on no mask. So is nice fuh see photograph in de papers with masked students tekkin in dem ABC. But when it comes to de D, E and F, dem boys know dat dem students nah always gat on dem mask.
Talk half and wait fuh de storm!

