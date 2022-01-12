Latest update January 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De COVID on de loose and people gat to tek precaution. Dem boys decide dat dem gan only go out one day per week. And on dat one day dem gan do all dem business including shopping. Fuh de rest of de week, dem boys staying home and finding wuk fuh do around de house and yard.
Dem boys also wearing mask whenever dem going out. It paying off. Dem boys did borrow some money from a lady and dem spot she pun de road. But she nah recognise dem boys.
People going fuh dem booster. But deh still gat some people who feel dem invincible from de COVID-19. Dem walking all around de town without masks. Deh had a time when de PoPo used to arrest pedestrians fuh jay walking. But is strange dat dem stop arresting people fuh not having on de mask pun de road.
One lady seh how research prove dat de virus is not usually transmitted in school. Well, dem boys know differently. When dem boys used to guh to school, when one person get de flu, is nuff students does get it and carry it home and infect dem family members.
But dem boys pass by a school last week and see dem children playing in de school yard. Dem set wah bin playing nah had on no mask. So is nice fuh see photograph in de papers with masked students tekkin in dem ABC. But when it comes to de D, E and F, dem boys know dat dem students nah always gat on dem mask.
Talk half and wait fuh de storm!
Jan 12, 2022…. $850,000 into BCB programmes for 2022 Hetmyer and wife to sponsor second edition of trust fund Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) under the leadership of Hilbert Foster...
Jan 12, 2022
Jan 12, 2022
Jan 12, 2022
Jan 11, 2022
Jan 11, 2022
Kaieteur News – There isn’t another amazingly unthinking society like Guyana in the world. A society has to be irrational... more
Kaieteur News – Politicians – including the President, the Vice President and any other Minister – should have... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No individual is greater or more valuable than Institutions. The University of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]