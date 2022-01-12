Our society has descended into a series of lawlessness

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I watched in horror the surveillance video of the Corporal being crushed to death because of the lawlessness that pervades in our society. It is obvious that the pedal cyclist coming in the opposite direction (being on the wrong side of the road) caused her to drift into the truck’s path as her path was blocked by a parked car.

That lady got up that morning and was heading to work to earn a decent living, never thinking that her life would have ended so tragically.

Our society has descended into a series of lawlessness. The entire system from the school to the man in the street needs to undergo classes/training in ethics, etiquettes, respect, manners, etc., in all aspects of life. Social behaviours in all areas of life have degenerated to the point of persons nonchalantly saying “only in Guyana”.

The school system has to start at an early level to introduce this as a subject. Social and Emotional learning is integral at this level if we want to see real changes in the future.

The police force needs to change the entry levels from primary school to secondary school education with at least five subjects including Maths and English at Grade 3. The government has to be strict with officers collecting bribes to pass persons to get driver’s license. This is one of the dangers as person don’t know the rules of the road resulting in more accidents. We need more police officers to traverse the roadways and stop minibuses and hire cars from “boring” thus disrupting the smooth flow of traffic and law abiding citizens from traversing the road ways in peace and order.

The travelling public needs, through the media outlets, to be taught the rules of the road. You can clearly see that drivers don’t know the rules of how to enter and exit the circles being placed on our roadways. The circles are an excellent idea as it would allow traffic to flow smoothly without allowing a backup for too long.

Pedestrians and pedal cyclists need to learn which side of the road to walk or ride on. Parking on roadways and encumbrances need to be streamlined along with car parks mushrooming up at most entrance to neighbourhoods. The engineers and planners have to keep in mind that if you are going to be developing new neighbourhoods, car parks need to be included. When building new roadways to take into consideration making turning lanes and leaving enough reserve for future developments. Do not give out the house lots right up to the roads. We see how this can hamper development. Grove is a good example of how difficult it would be to widen that part of the road thus the bottle neck will continue.

And recently, there is an increase in vehicles traversing the road ways with sirens. You pull into the corner because you give way to ambulances, fire truck and police vehicles. Now you notice when the vehicles pass that it is civilian vehicles that are taking advantage of the use of siren. I hope this situation can be nipped in the bud before everyone gets one and the situation gets out of control.

My focus today is only on the road aspect of what has to be taught to make our society a more civilised one. There is so much more to be corrected and rectified.

Let’s be the change we would like to see.

Regards,

Saudia Ferouz