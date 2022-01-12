Lone company bids $37M to supply and install AC units for forensic lab

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Tuesday, it was revealed that CT Williams Technology Inc. was the only company to place a bid for the supply and installation of Air Conditioner System at the Forensic Laboratory.

The company submitted a financial proposal of $37,901,677 to supply and install VFR and Split Air Conditioner system. According to Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, the project will see the installation of Air Conditioning Systems for the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL).

Below are the companies and their bids

Supply and Installation of VFR and Split Air Conditioner System