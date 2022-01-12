Bus driver, conductor on station bail for giving school girls rum, marijuana

Kaieteur News – A bus driver and his conductor, who are accused of giving rum and marijuana to three school-girls, have been released on station bail as police continue an investigation into the matter.

This is according to Commander of the Region Two police district, Denise Griffith. She said that investigations are still ongoing and when completed, legal advice will be sought on whether to place them before the court or not.

The men were arrested last Saturday after three school-girls of the Anna Regina Secondary School said that they were responsible for them being intoxicated.

Persons had found the school girls intoxicated at a snackette and had alerted their teachers. The girls had to be taken to Suddie Hospital for medical attention. When questioned, they told authorities that a bus driver and his conductor had given them weed (marijuana) to smoke and rum to drink.