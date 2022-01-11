Latest update January 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Umbrella subsumed by majority party

Jan 11, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – It seems the umbrella is just a shell or paper organisation like some in it and the one wielding the power is the majority party, which comprises it. So the majority party can invite those parties which left the umbrella to rejoin it. (Demerara Waves Jan 9).

How can this be? The umbrella has a structure, and it should be the one issuing the invitation, but it seems it has been subsumed and its authority usurped by the majority party. It has now come full circle the majority party by any other name is still the same. One of the parties which left the umbrella though, never really did so. It just stood aside and will be back in the fold.

Regards
Shamshun Mohamed

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GFF opens mid-season transfer window

GFF opens mid-season transfer window

Jan 11, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on Sunday reminded its members, clubs and players that the mid-season transfer window has opened to enable the transfer of players between...
Read More
Deleep Singh is new ECB President

Deleep Singh is new ECB President

Jan 11, 2022

Dads enjoy ‘son-day’ at warm-up match

Dads enjoy ‘son-day’ at warm-up match

Jan 11, 2022

GFF, KS inaugural KO Futsal Final…Sparta Boss take $1Milion with thrilling win over Bent St – Gold is Money beat Leopold St in 3rd place playoff 3-1

GFF, KS inaugural KO Futsal Final…Sparta...

Jan 10, 2022

BCB renews sponsorship for Ivan Madray memorial 20/20 Knockout tournament – Receives sponsorship for Sir Curtlys visit, 12 clubs to receive $1M worth of balls

BCB renews sponsorship for Ivan Madray memorial...

Jan 10, 2022

Chintamani is new Leguan CC chairman

Chintamani is new Leguan CC chairman

Jan 10, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • A super-sport has arrived

    Kaieteur News – The bourgeoisie class or the political elite in Guyana do not understand grassroots football, including... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]