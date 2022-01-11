Umbrella subsumed by majority party

Latest update January 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 11, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – It seems the umbrella is just a shell or paper organisation like some in it and the one wielding the power is the majority party, which comprises it. So the majority party can invite those parties which left the umbrella to rejoin it. (Demerara Waves Jan 9).
How can this be? The umbrella has a structure, and it should be the one issuing the invitation, but it seems it has been subsumed and its authority usurped by the majority party. It has now come full circle the majority party by any other name is still the same. One of the parties which left the umbrella though, never really did so. It just stood aside and will be back in the fold.
Regards
Shamshun Mohamed
