Policewoman dies in La Penitence accident

Jan 11, 2022 News

By Tassia Dickenson

Kaieteur News – A 57-year-old Special Corporal (SC), Dawn Booker, was killed yesterday after a truck ran over her around 08:15hrs in the vicinity of the East La Penitence Market, Georgetown.

The covered, lifeless remains of Special Corporal, Dawn Booker.

According to reports, Booker was attached to the Small Business Bureau situated at Lot 1 Penitence Street, Georgetown, a short distance away from where she was killed. At the time of her demise, it is believed that the woman, who was fully garbed in her uniform, was headed to work.
In a video of the accident seen by this publication, she is seen proceeding south on the eastern parapet of the La Penitence public road. A male pedal cyclist is seen approaching from the opposite direction on the said parapet. When the two cyclists were about to cross paths, SC Booker, it would appear, made a judgment call and swerved to the right, seemingly to prevent a collision. As a result, she lost control of her cycle and fell to the road surface. Within moments a truck heading in the same direction, appears in the frame and runs over the upper portion of Booker’s body.

The truck that ran over Dawn Booker resulting in her demise.

According to police, Booker sustained severe injuries to her head and other parts of her body as a result of the impact.
Shortly after the accident, Emergency Medical Technicians arrived on the scene and proceeded to examine Booker. According to police, she was eventually pronounced dead by a doctor.
When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, undertakers were seen removing the deceased’s belongings, before placing her in the vehicle and transporting her to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour. A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted soon.
Meanwhile, a breathalyser test, which was conducted on the 26-year-old man who was the driver of the truck, revealed a reading of .000 micrograms of alcohol. The driver is presently in custody at the Ruimveldt Police Station assisting with an investigation.

Dead, Woman Special Corporal, Dawn Booker

An eyewitness, who vends opposite the area where the accident occurred, told Kaieteur News that she was outside of her stall packing mangoes when she saw the elderly woman fall to the ground. The vendor said that she immediately ran to give assistance, noting that she recognised Booker as one of her customers.
She stated that at the time, she implored several taxi drivers to take Booker to the hospital, as she was still breathing just after the accident. The drivers, however, refused to do so since they had passengers in their vehicles.
Police revealed yesterday that its Welfare Officer and a team paid a visit to Booker’s relatives to express regret over the passing of “a talented and hardworking rank whose efforts have come to be recognised by her colleagues and all others she may have come into contact with.”
Booker, who enlisted in the GPF on June 1, 1990, was also a member of the Joint Services Mixed Voice Choir up to the time of her death.

 

 

 

