Private sector joins Govt. in city clean-up campaign

Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission (PSC) said it will be partnering with the Government of Guyana in a clean-up exercise of Georgetown.

The activity is planned for January 14-15, 2022, the commission said in a press release on Monday.

The Joint Services, the Ministry of Public Works, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority and the Solid Waste Management Unit are among the entities supporting the exercise, the PSC said in its release. The exercise will include the desilting of main canals and clearing of garbage in several areas, including West Front Road, Cemetery Road, Sheriff, Hadfield, D’Urban, Saffon, Church and Sussex Streets.

The PSC expressed thanks to all those businesses which have already donated items towards the clean-up exercise and encourages others to support the initiative. Chairman of the PSC, Paul Cheong, said the Commission recognises the importance of public-private partnership and is pleased to support the clean-up exercise so that Guyanese and tourists alike can transact their business in a cleaner and more comfortable environment.