Port Kaituma man crushed to death by ATV

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old man was on Sunday evening crushed to death by an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) along the Nassano Backdam Main Access Road, North West District, Region One.

He has been identified as Steve Ashby of Canal Bank, Port Kaituma and was travelling as a pillion rider on the ATV when he met his demise.

Ashby, and the rider of the ATV, a Brazilian national called Ahoo, were reportedly heading into the Nassano Backdam when tragedy struck around 18:40hrs that day.

According to police, Ahoo reportedly lost control of the ATV and it crashed into a baranca (a mud wall) located on the western side of the road.

The bike toppled and crushed Ashby, leaving him pinned underneath. Ahoo reportedly ran away from the scene.

Other individuals travelling along the roadway stopped to offer assistance but when they removed the ATV off of Ashby, he was unresponsive.

Nevertheless, they took him to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The matter was related to police who are now trying to find the Brazilian national who ran away.