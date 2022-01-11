Education Ministry reports 74% teacher turnout

Latest update January 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 11, 2022 News
…despite calls to stay away
Kaieteur News – With the reopening of schools on January 3, 2022, the Ministry of Education has constantly been monitoring the situation in public schools to give the necessary support and
guidance to teachers, parents and the school administration.Yesterday, the Ministry in a release noted that the second week of the new school term began with 74 percent of teachers in schools actively teaching despite calls to stay away from classes by observing an ‘Isolation Day’. This figure, according to the Ministry, represents 84 percent of schools for which the Ministry received.The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the release noted, has said that this generation of children and youth cannot afford any more disruptions to their education. The Ministry of Education, according to the release,
believes the same and has arranged for the return to face to face classes at all levels although in different proportions as “we have recognised too that school closures have harmed the education and development of our pupils.”
The Ministry, it was noted, is extremely grateful to those teachers who continue to support and facilitate this process, especially after school doors were closed for 18 months.
“We understand the difficult time we are living in and appreciate their continued and unwavering service. The Ministry of Education stands ready to provide any assistance schools may need to ensure they can remain open and continue to function effectively for the benefit of the children of Guyana,” the released added.
