Deleep Singh is new ECB President

Kaieteur News – Well-known Essequibo businessman, Mr. Deleep Singh, was elected president of the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) at their Annual General Meeting held on Sunday, January 09, 2022 at the Imam Bacchus Library Hall, Affiance. The elections were conducted by Cricket Ombudsman Malcolm Peters and were held in accordance with the Guyana Cricket Administration Act 2014 with a high-powered team of Guyana Cricket Board officials including President Bissoondyal Singh as observers.

Mr. Deleep Singh, who is the proprietor of the popular WD’s Hotel and Mall at Charity and also a miner, was elected unanimously to the position. A former president of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry and also a former chairman of the Board of Directors of the Essequibo Technical Institute, Mr. Singh previously served as Vice-Chairman of the Pomeroon Sports Committee for over ten (10) years and also served as the Vice-President of the Essequibo Cricket Board.

The new ECB President played competitive cricket in Essequibo for a number of years during which time he captained his club, the Enterprise Cricket Club, before retiring as a player at the age of forty-eight (48) years.

Elroy Stephney was elected Vice-President, while Trevis Simon is the new Secretary with Mustapha Zaman as his assistant. The Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer are Shazim Nasrudeen and Adjhodia Lall respectively. Kumar Dass secured the position of Chairman of the Competitions Committee, Sheman Austin the position of Marketing Manager and Miss Wazeeda Bacchus the position of Public Relations Officer. The Trustees of the ECB are Khemraj Surejpaul and Ernesto De Matlos. Excellent Business Consultants will serve as Auditors.

The Area Committees of the ECB were clearly delighted at having free, fair and transparent elections after a number of years and expressed their appreciation by voting unanimously for all positions, an outcome that demonstrated their resolve to ensure a long-overdue change in the administration of cricket in Essequibo.

The positions of Chairman of the Senior Selection Panel and Chairman of the Junior Selection panel will be filled by the new Executive Committee.

In his acceptance speech, President Deleep Singh thanked the delegates for their overwhelming support and pledged to serve the interests of Essequibo Cricket in a responsible and committed manner. He also thanked the Ombudsman and the Returning Officer for the efficient and transparent conduct of the elections, the GCB team for their attendance and the delegates for their attention and discipline during the elections.

The ECB President disclosed to the meeting that some time ago he had considered running for the ECB presidency but was preoccupied with business. Now that he has the requisite time, he added that he is ready and excited to serve the game he loves so dearly and acknowledged that cricket in Essequibo was at an all-time low. The challenge, he continued, would be to reverse the decline and to develop the game so that especially the youths can have the opportunity to showcase their talent towards selection at the national and regional levels.

The president concluded his presentation by calling for unity and hard work for the good of Essequibo’s Cricket and added that he was pleased there was now an all-inclusive Board in place. He advised that he will soon engage in meetings with the Area Committees of the ECB.

Guyana Cricket Board President Bissoondyal Singh, in an invited comment, congratulated the new Executive Committee of the ECB and promised the full support of the GCB as the ECB begins its task to revive the fortunes of cricket in the Cinderella County. The GCB president said he was pleased to see former national female cricketer Wazeeda Bacchus on the committee as female cricket is a priority of the GCB and females are encouraged to be involved in cricket administration.

President Bissoondyal Singh added that the GCB will pay special interest in Essequibo cricket. He lamented the deplorable condition of the cricket hostel at Anna Regina. He then announced that the GCB will remit a subvention of 2.5 million dollars to the ECB; that a quantity of cricket gear will be donated to each Area Committee of the ECB and that financial assistance will be provided for the renovation of the Anna Regina Hostel.

President Singh expressed his delight at being part of the very important elections of the Essequibo Cricket Board and wished the new Executive Committee the very best.