Civil society group calls on Govt. to hold LGE

Kaieteur News – Article 13, the new civil society group which sets out to achieve the noble goals and aspirations set out in the constitution of Guyana, is once again calling on President Irfaan Ali to use his immense powers to see that the organs of the Constitution are established in the shortest possible time.

In this regard, the group is lobbying the government to ensure that steps are taken for the Local Government Elections (LGE) to be held in the shortest possible time.

The group noted in a recently released statement that: “With the new Chief Election Officer in place, we look forward to Local Government Elections in 2022 and to reforms that will strengthen our democracy, improve our Constitution and make our elections something of which we can all be proud.”

At this critical time, Article 13 said it will continue to challenge the Government to demonstrate accountability and to ensure that the voices and concerns of the Guyanese people are heard, just as the Constitution requires.

Last December, the holding of Local Government Elections (LGE) was officially postponed by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

According to a Gazetted Order, Dharamlall noted that the decision to gazette the postponement of the LGE is in keeping with the Local Authorities Elections Act.

The information outlined that, although the law stipulates the holding of the LGE between specified periods last year, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has advised against it.

In respect to the Local Authorities Elections, the order detailed that the LGE is prescribed to be held during the period of November 1 and December 7, 2021.

However, the information specified that the Minister, being satisfied on the advice of the elections commission, was of the position that it is impracticable to comply with the provisions of the Local Authorities Elections Act.

This is relative to the date for the holding of an election to elect members of a local democratic organ and, hence, ordered that Local Government Elections for 2021 be postponed until a date to be specified in a subsequent order.

In this regard, the order stipulates that “Every person who is a councillor including the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the Chairman or Deputy Chairman during this prescribed period for the holding of elections shall continue in and discharge the functions of his office until his successor enters on the duties of this office.”

The order further stipulates that all acts, done or purported to be done by such local democratic organ and the members including “the Mayor, the Deputy Mayor, the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman thereof who continue in office in consequence of provisions of this order shall be deemed to be lawfully and validly done and every such local democratic organ and members thereof, including the Mayor, the Deputy Mayor, the Chairman and Deputy Chairman shall be discharged and indemnified against all persons from all legal proceedings in respect of or consequent on such acts.”

That order came as GECOM continues its search for top electoral officials and makes key preparations to get the process underway. When contacted yesterday, an official attached to the Commission noted that although GECOM has since filled the vacancy of CEO, there is no word on the holding of the LGE.