CAL promises new customer-friendly products, services in coming months

Latest update January 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Caribbean Airlines is celebrating its 15th Anniversary and the roll out of its marketing campaign for 2022, aptly named REset Expectations.
“REset Expectations”, the airline said in a release, is the overarching theme that will underpin everything that is done at Caribbean Airlines – reflecting its signature service and reinforcing the authenticity of the Caribbean brand.
Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera commented: “Surviving the past two years was testimony of our resilience and we are now re-energised. The REset Expectations campaign is the result of feedback from our customers and employees, and validated by sound data. We’ve listened closely to the sentiments, which enabled us to re-focus on enhancing the customer experience. In the coming months our customers can look forward to new products and services, all crafted with their needs in mind. We’re really excited about the planned improvements, and everyone can stay informed via our social media channels and follow us on #RE-calibrate as we Reset Expectations in 2022.”
One of the most anticipated features of the new campaign, is the renewal of the airline’s jet fleet; and the entry into service of the Boeing 737-8 – the most technologically advanced aircraft in the world. The new aircraft has lower fuel and maintenance costs and is outfitted with room for 160 passengers. The 737-8 is quieter, more sustainable and environmentally friendly and will be integral to the airline’s long-term competitiveness.
In celebration of its 15th anniversary, Caribbean Airlines will also reward customers with additional air miles, chances to win free travel and a 15 percent, 24-hour sale on all destinations, carded for January 15.
Jan 11, 2022Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on Sunday reminded its members, clubs and players that the mid-season transfer window has opened to enable the transfer of players between...
Jan 11, 2022
Jan 11, 2022
Jan 10, 2022
Jan 10, 2022
Jan 10, 2022
Kaieteur News – Twice, Robert Corbin, about six years ago, told me that he was writing his memoir. I don’t know what... more
Kaieteur News – The bourgeoisie class or the political elite in Guyana do not understand grassroots football, including... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No individual is greater or more valuable than Institutions. The University of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]