CAL promises new customer-friendly products, services in coming months

Kaieteur News – Caribbean Airlines is celebrating its 15th Anniversary and the roll out of its marketing campaign for 2022, aptly named REset Expectations.
“REset Expectations”, the airline said in a release, is the overarching theme that will underpin everything that is done at Caribbean Airlines – reflecting its signature service and reinforcing the authenticity of the Caribbean brand.
Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera commented: “Surviving the past two years was testimony of our resilience and we are now re-energised. The REset Expectations campaign is the result of feedback from our customers and employees, and validated by sound data. We’ve listened closely to the sentiments, which enabled us to re-focus on enhancing the customer experience. In the coming months our customers can look forward to new products and services, all crafted with their needs in mind. We’re really excited about the planned improvements, and everyone can stay informed via our social media channels and follow us on #RE-calibrate as we Reset Expectations in 2022.”
One of the most anticipated features of the new campaign, is the renewal of the airline’s jet fleet; and the entry into service of the Boeing 737-8 – the most technologically advanced aircraft in the world. The new aircraft has lower fuel and maintenance costs and is outfitted with room for 160 passengers. The 737-8 is quieter, more sustainable and environmentally friendly and will be integral to the airline’s long-term competitiveness.
In celebration of its 15th anniversary, Caribbean Airlines will also reward customers with additional air miles, chances to win free travel and a 15 percent, 24-hour sale on all destinations, carded for January 15.

 

