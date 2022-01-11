438 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update January 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 11, 2022 News
– over 6,000 in isolation
Kaieteur News – Another 438 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of infections continue to climb. According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), in addition to the new cases over 6,000 people, who earlier tested positive for the deadly virus, are in isolation.
At present, the country’s number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 45,340 with the majority being recorded in Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica). A total of 22,061 infections were recorded in Region Four since March, 2020.
Of the 438 new infections, Region Four has 304 cases , Region Two has six, Region Three has 50, Region Five has 13, Region Six has 38, Region Seven has two, Region Eight has two, Region Nine has 17 and Region 10 has six.
According to the Ministry of Health, Guyana still has a total of 1,070 COVID-19 deaths. No deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.
As at yesterday there were eight patients receiving critical care in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 107 are in institutional isolation, 11 in institutional quarantine and 6,006 in home isolation.
Meanwhile, a total of 38,149 people have recovered.
