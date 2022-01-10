Latest update January 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The outcome and intent are the important factors

Jan 10, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,
I pen this brief response to Mr. Sultan Mohamed’s letter published in the Kaieteur News Friday, January 7, 2022 edition captioned, “Ogunseye’s call for dialogue is commendable”. He was responding to my letter “All Guyanese must rethink their political approach to Guyana’s new reality.”
Mr. Sultan Mohamed response is a typical Guyanese response to political matters. The messenger rather than the message is scrutinised, and he or she becomes the issue. While pretending to give me the benefit of the doubt he is in fact, tearing down the messenger. “It looks like Mr. Ogunseye has had a Kafkaesque metamorphosis of sorts.” And, “Let’s concede Mr. Ogunseye’s makeover to a “new African man” for all intents and purposes is sincere. Let’s concede his call for dialogue is genuine; therefore, most commendable, doesn’t he first need to sell himself to his fellow Africanists to toe the line that he now proposes?” These quotes say it all. I am not prepared to give him benefit that his, “commendable” is sincere and genuine. I say to Sultan Mohamed that whatever metamorphosis I had – “Kafkaesque”, magical or otherwise, it doesn’t matter, what is important is the outcome and intent. My position is the result of the evolving political situation in the country. And my sense that time is not on our side as a nation. We either act now or perish.
At no point in Mr. Mohamed’s missive, he gives recognition to the message except to state “commendable”. I want to caution that sincerity in politics has little to do with statements or utterances, but more with actions. It is the political praxis of political actors that is important. My political involvement in public politics spans more than 50 years. And there is no need for me to “sell myself” old or new. I seek to do what is in the interest of the nation, which includes the African/Indian and other ethnic communities.
Continuing in his cynical ways, he wrote, “Mr. Ogunseye singularly taking on such a herculean task for a new national engagement…” He ignores that my appeal is directed to the nation to embrace a line of march in the interest of the country. This is not my responsibility. It is our responsibility.
In concluding, I wish to say that Mr. Sultan Mohamed has missed the “mark”: we either clean up the national “house” or perish. I hope he gets the message.
Regards,
Tacuma Ogunseye

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

GFF, KS inaugural KO Futsal Final…Sparta Boss take $1Milion with thrilling win over Bent St – Gold is Money beat Leopold St in 3rd place playoff 3-1

GFF, KS inaugural KO Futsal Final…Sparta Boss take $1Milion...

Jan 10, 2022

Kaieteur News – By Sean Devers Pre-Tournament favourite Sparta Boss were made to work hard for 5-3 win on penalty kicks over Bent Street to take $1Million first prize and the title of first...
Read More
BCB renews sponsorship for Ivan Madray memorial 20/20 Knockout tournament – Receives sponsorship for Sir Curtlys visit, 12 clubs to receive $1M worth of balls

BCB renews sponsorship for Ivan Madray memorial...

Jan 10, 2022

Chintamani is new Leguan CC chairman

Chintamani is new Leguan CC chairman

Jan 10, 2022

Guyana Harpy Eagles 1st trial match ends in draw

Guyana Harpy Eagles 1st trial match ends in draw

Jan 09, 2022

DeSinco Trading under-12 chess tourney on this Saturday

DeSinco Trading under-12 chess tourney on this...

Jan 09, 2022

Volleyball boost for Fyrish Players

Volleyball boost for Fyrish Players

Jan 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The winner takes it all

    Kaieteur News- There was little talk during the one-term reign of the APNU+AFC about the need for new forms of national governance.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]