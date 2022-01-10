Suspect in Nassano Landing double-murder for court today

Latest update January 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Jan 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur News- Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said that police have received legal advice to charge with murder one of the suspects accused of killing two men in the hinterland recently.
That suspect, Thomas Kyte, aka “Taco” had on Wednesday last turned himself at the Matthews Ridge Police Station located in Region One after a wanted bulletin was issued for him in connection with the murders of two miners: Sherwin Goddette and Shawn France last Christmas Eve.
Goddette and France were brutally stabbed to death while heading to their camp just moments after leaving a bar at the Nassano Backdam Landing. Police had put out a wanted bulletin for two men but only Kyte had turned himself in. The other suspect identified as Kurtland Damon also known as Carto is still at large.
Kaieteur News was told that Kyte was interrogated and detectives had gathered enough evidence that implicated him in the crime. Investigators did not wish to divulge more information about their investigation but said that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack advised that he be charged with murder.

The suspect who remains at large for the hinterland killings, Kurtland Damon.

Blanhum said his ranks will go ahead and file the charge against Kyte today.

Thomas Kyte, the suspect who will be charged for the hinterland killings later today

Meanwhile, the hunt continues for the other suspect who remains at large. Detectives believe that the murder of France and Goddette was an act of revenge.
Goddette and France are friends and had gone to the Nassano Landing on Christmas Eve Day to party at a bar. At the bar, France allegedly started an argument with the bartender over a bottle of champagne.
The argument turned into a fight and involved other patrons who tried to defend the bar tender. France had allegedly armed himself with a pair of scissors to fend them off and eventually stabbed one to his abdomen.
A gunshot in the air ended the fight around 22:30hrs that night and the stabbed patron identified as Devor Sthol fell to the floor severely injured.
Sthol was picked up and rushed to Port Kaituma Hospital for emergency medical attention. He was eventually airlifted to city for a surgery. However, his father Kurtland Damon, one of the suspects in the killings had learnt of the incident that left his son critically injured.
According to information police received from witnesses, Damon and his friend, Kyte decided to ambush his son’s attackers that same night fatally stabbing them on a trail leading to their camp.
By time police got to the scene, their bodies had already begun to decay. As a result, police decided to bury them in marked graves with the intention to exhume the corpses at a later date for the autopsies.

