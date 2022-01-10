IT IS OVER

Dear Editor,

My advice to you, Joseph Harmon is to leave willingly, bow out gracefully and demonstrate that you truly love your party and its coalition partners. It is over for you.

Do not let our members and supporters rise up against you. Do not let the Guyanese people remember you as a disgraced and unwanted Leader of the Opposition holding on to a political position, which you are incapable of managing.

There is no PNC without its members and supporters. There is no Coalition without the people behind it. This struggle is about the people and they have spoken. They have acted too.

They want change and have begun the process of strengthening the PNC/R. Their voices carry power; do not let them rise up against you.

Our members and supporters want the PPP out of government. Many Guyanese that do not support us or the PPP want to see a better Guyana. They want to see our wealth benefit the people of Guyana. They know that will not happen under the current government.

The people are awakened; young people want a brighter future and a better country. They will laugh at you, pour scorn on you and hate you if you selfishly stand in the way of their struggle to crush the racist PPP and save Guyana.

It is over for you. It is over for David Granger. Let us write down in the pages of history kind words about you and the role you have played in Guyana politics. It is over for you. Do not disappoint, hurt and anger our people any longer.

This is a fight against wickedness in high places; a fight you are unwilling to accept.

This a fight against principalities and powers and wickedness in high and low places. This is a fight against rulers of darkness. You are not an evil person but your love for wealth over our people and their struggle make you a compromised leader.

This is a fight for a just Guyana. This is a fight for a Guyana that must be free of corruption.

This is a fight for justice for our people being killed by operatives of the State but more so, it is a fight to save our nation. Do not stand in the way. I beg you, I implore you, I ask of you not to be that massive barrier standing in the way of the struggle. It is over, Joseph Harmon. It is over. It is you who said that the PNC/R Leader should also be Leader of the Opposition. Keep your integrity intact. That statement caused you to fall on your own sword.

Regards,

Norman Browne,

Political Activist