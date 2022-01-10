Is Party loyalty more important?

Dear Editor,

Is Party loyalty more important than taking decisions, which will take us closer to the One Guyana nation?

It is documented that the Opposition did not protest the passage of the Local Content Bill.

It is also documented that the Opposition behaved un-parliamentary when the Natural Resource Fund Act was voted on.

Both these Bills were dealt with during the same session on the same day in Parliament.

As the Opposition side behaved so differently at the voting on the Natural Resource Fund Act, should the Government side not assess if it contributed to the disgraceful behaviour of the Opposition?

Do our representatives on the Government side honestly believe that their decision not to allow adequate time for wider discussions did not give rise to the Opposition brawl?

Will we ever experience and witness increasing opportunities for all of us and our organisations to be involved in the decision–making and management of affairs affecting all our well-being? Is it wrong for us to expect the Government to behave in ways which will openly prove that it is governing for all of us?

Those in power have better opportunities to effect compromises; compromises, which are for the better.

Yours sincerely,

Muhammad Alli