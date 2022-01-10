Latest update January 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Is Party loyalty more important?

Jan 10, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,
Is Party loyalty more important than taking decisions, which will take us closer to the One Guyana nation?
It is documented that the Opposition did not protest the passage of the Local Content Bill.
It is also documented that the Opposition behaved un-parliamentary when the Natural Resource Fund Act was voted on.
Both these Bills were dealt with during the same session on the same day in Parliament.
As the Opposition side behaved so differently at the voting on the Natural Resource Fund Act, should the Government side not assess if it contributed to the disgraceful behaviour of the Opposition?
Do our representatives on the Government side honestly believe that their decision not to allow adequate time for wider discussions did not give rise to the Opposition brawl?
Will we ever experience and witness increasing opportunities for all of us and our organisations to be involved in the decision–making and management of affairs affecting all our well-being? Is it wrong for us to expect the Government to behave in ways which will openly prove that it is governing for all of us?
Those in power have better opportunities to effect compromises; compromises, which are for the better.
Yours sincerely,
Muhammad Alli

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

GFF, KS inaugural KO Futsal Final…Sparta Boss take $1Milion with thrilling win over Bent St – Gold is Money beat Leopold St in 3rd place playoff 3-1

GFF, KS inaugural KO Futsal Final…Sparta Boss take $1Milion...

Jan 10, 2022

Kaieteur News – By Sean Devers Pre-Tournament favourite Sparta Boss were made to work hard for 5-3 win on penalty kicks over Bent Street to take $1Million first prize and the title of first...
Read More
BCB renews sponsorship for Ivan Madray memorial 20/20 Knockout tournament – Receives sponsorship for Sir Curtlys visit, 12 clubs to receive $1M worth of balls

BCB renews sponsorship for Ivan Madray memorial...

Jan 10, 2022

Chintamani is new Leguan CC chairman

Chintamani is new Leguan CC chairman

Jan 10, 2022

Guyana Harpy Eagles 1st trial match ends in draw

Guyana Harpy Eagles 1st trial match ends in draw

Jan 09, 2022

DeSinco Trading under-12 chess tourney on this Saturday

DeSinco Trading under-12 chess tourney on this...

Jan 09, 2022

Volleyball boost for Fyrish Players

Volleyball boost for Fyrish Players

Jan 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The winner takes it all

    Kaieteur News- There was little talk during the one-term reign of the APNU+AFC about the need for new forms of national governance.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]