Dr. Rodney, Our Psyche

Dear Editor,

Even though I supported President Granger during the 2020 election, I see Dr. Ali as the hope for our country because of a simple fact – He is our president and must meet the major challenges of his presidency by forging a united and inclusive nation.

This task is paramount because, even though we gained our independence as a united people, we are currently a racially splintered nation. Now, with our future hitched to multinational corporations, we must realise that imperialism has morphed into that multi-headed hydra intent on maximising their profits. However, we must not take brazen, impulsive, and contrary steps to manage our newly acquired resources by ourselves since we may not have the human, technological and monetary capabilities to accomplish this task effectively. We need these corporations. We only need to review our misstep with nationalisation. While we may debate, dissect and rationalise the demise of nationalisation, it failed.

Raised during that era, I know we were a divided nation then as we are today, 50 years later. For this reason, it is essential that we stand united as a nation and recognise that we need each other. It is my humble plea that our president, Dr. Ali, honour our native son and national hero — Dr. Walter Rodney.

Dr. Rodney, when the PPP was voiceless, spoke against the domineering PNC. Dr. Rodney’s courageous actions and voice is still as relevant as the day when he awakened a consciousness that still resonates in our hearts. Many of us still love and honour this man because he stood for the rights of all of us. I remember being with him in the New Amsterdam market looking for an Indian woman, a centenarian, selling vegetables in the sun. Dr. Rodney was moved because she had served her country and her country did not honour her, then, with a deserved pension.

I think we need more than a token monument for this great man. Dr. Rodney must be an instrument of light and hope for our country where we will continue to see that it is better to be loved for our high principles and not our money and power.

Dr. Ali has the opportunity to show his and his party’s moral standing by commissioning some inclusive project that will unite and awaken the youths to Dr. Rodney’s teaching and dedication to his country.

Sincerely,

Stanley Niamatali