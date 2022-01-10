COVID score TKO

Kaieteur News- Guyanese had a ball during de holidays. Dem behave like if we in normal times. Dem buy nuff drinks and cook up a storm. And invite friends and family over fuh celebrate without masks.

Dem even had roadside fete weh people bin assembling without masks. And dem family went fuh see de Christmas Village and tek out photograph while pulling down dem mask. Was a nice Christmas!

But is payback time! We drop we guard and de COVID deliver de knockout punch. Nuff people complaining bout sore throat, fever, running nose and even back pain. Dem nah bin hollering so when dem bin enjoying demselves over de holiday.

Dem testing sites gat plenty people. Even dem private testing sites wah yuh gat to pay gat line. And dem results tekking lang fuh come back. Is like dem gone around de world. Some people waiting five days and dem can’t get back dem results yet. Some ah dem gan get cure from de COVID and dem gan still waiting fuh de result.

De guvament nah want close dem school. But some schools nat waiting pun guvament. Dem closing dem schools before de guvament decide. And some parents done decide dem nah sending dem pickney to school.

De pandemic hit we hard. Is every other day we setting record for de number of infections. If was de Olympics we would ah done win gold medal.

Suh dem boys wan tell yuh fuh keep yuh guard up. Fuh de next two weeks only, go out if yuh gat to. Send home yuh staff early so dem nah gat fuh assemble and wait at dem bus parks. Keep yuh mask on and nah invite or entertain anybody at yuh house.

If we play we cards right, we can bear dis COVID and enjoy Christmas this year end.

Talk half and stay safe!