COVID score TKO

Latest update January 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 10, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News- Guyanese had a ball during de holidays. Dem behave like if we in normal times. Dem buy nuff drinks and cook up a storm. And invite friends and family over fuh celebrate without masks.
Dem even had roadside fete weh people bin assembling without masks. And dem family went fuh see de Christmas Village and tek out photograph while pulling down dem mask. Was a nice Christmas!
But is payback time! We drop we guard and de COVID deliver de knockout punch. Nuff people complaining bout sore throat, fever, running nose and even back pain. Dem nah bin hollering so when dem bin enjoying demselves over de holiday.
Dem testing sites gat plenty people. Even dem private testing sites wah yuh gat to pay gat line. And dem results tekking lang fuh come back. Is like dem gone around de world. Some people waiting five days and dem can’t get back dem results yet. Some ah dem gan get cure from de COVID and dem gan still waiting fuh de result.
De guvament nah want close dem school. But some schools nat waiting pun guvament. Dem closing dem schools before de guvament decide. And some parents done decide dem nah sending dem pickney to school.
De pandemic hit we hard. Is every other day we setting record for de number of infections. If was de Olympics we would ah done win gold medal.
Suh dem boys wan tell yuh fuh keep yuh guard up. Fuh de next two weeks only, go out if yuh gat to. Send home yuh staff early so dem nah gat fuh assemble and wait at dem bus parks. Keep yuh mask on and nah invite or entertain anybody at yuh house.
If we play we cards right, we can bear dis COVID and enjoy Christmas this year end.
Talk half and stay safe!
Jan 10, 2022Kaieteur News – By Sean Devers Pre-Tournament favourite Sparta Boss were made to work hard for 5-3 win on penalty kicks over Bent Street to take $1Million first prize and the title of first...
Jan 10, 2022
Jan 10, 2022
Jan 09, 2022
Jan 09, 2022
Jan 09, 2022
Kaieteur News- If Andrew Simon is reading this, I suggest he contacts me at 614-5927. I can only contribute a tiny sum (a... more
Kaieteur News- There was little talk during the one-term reign of the APNU+AFC about the need for new forms of national governance.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No individual is greater or more valuable than Institutions. The University of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]