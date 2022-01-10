Latest update January 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 10, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
It was good to learn of the arrest of the minibus driver in the case of the drugged school girls. But what of the bus conductor and the snackette owner who, it seems, were complicit in this sordid affair? They too should be made to account for their role in this matter.
Regards,
Shamshun Mohamed
