Chintamani is new Leguan CC chairman

Latest update January 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 10, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Viren Chintamani was elected as chairman of the Leguan Cricket Committee when the body held its elections on Saturday last.
Phillip Assing will serve as the Vice President, Janice Carter – Secretary, Harvey Gobin- Assistant Secretary, Mustapha Zaman- Treasurer, Jonathan Sharma- Assistant Treasurer, Sharon Stephen- PRO.
The committee plans to commence the season shortly with tournaments for all age groups. They also plan to host training for umpires and capacity building programmes for clubs.
Those elected will serve for a two-year period. The elections were held under the supervision of the cricket ombudsman Malcolm Peters.
Jan 10, 2022Kaieteur News – By Sean Devers Pre-Tournament favourite Sparta Boss were made to work hard for 5-3 win on penalty kicks over Bent Street to take $1Million first prize and the title of first...
Jan 10, 2022
Jan 10, 2022
Jan 09, 2022
Jan 09, 2022
Jan 09, 2022
Kaieteur News- If Andrew Simon is reading this, I suggest he contacts me at 614-5927. I can only contribute a tiny sum (a... more
Kaieteur News- There was little talk during the one-term reign of the APNU+AFC about the need for new forms of national governance.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No individual is greater or more valuable than Institutions. The University of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]