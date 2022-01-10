Chintamani is new Leguan CC chairman

Kaieteur News – Viren Chintamani was elected as chairman of the Leguan Cricket Committee when the body held its elections on Saturday last.

Phillip Assing will serve as the Vice President, Janice Carter – Secretary, Harvey Gobin- Assistant Secretary, Mustapha Zaman- Treasurer, Jonathan Sharma- Assistant Treasurer, Sharon Stephen- PRO.

The committee plans to commence the season shortly with tournaments for all age groups. They also plan to host training for umpires and capacity building programmes for clubs.

Those elected will serve for a two-year period. The elections were held under the supervision of the cricket ombudsman Malcolm Peters.