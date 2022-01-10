657 new COVID-19 cases; 3 more deaths

Latest update January 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported that three more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died on a day when it also recorded 657 new COVID-9 cases.
As a result of this, the countrys COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,070.
Guyanas latest fatalities are of two women, an unvaccinated 63-year-old from Region Four, a fully vaccinated 84-year-old from Region Six and that of an unvaccinated 74-year-old man from Region Six who died on Sunday and on December 23 respectively, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 657 new cases within the last 24 hour period. A breakdown of the new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 345, Region Three with 89, Region Six with 67, Region Nine with 43, Region Seven with 35, Region 10 with 33, Region Two with 18 , Region One with 13, Region Eight with eight and Region Five with six.
Since January 1, the country has recorded a total of 5,329 new COVID-19 infections. Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony had attributed the increase in cases to the Omicron variant which he believes is in circulation in Guyana.
The dashboard also shows that five persons are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 107 persons in institutional isolation, 5,787 in home isolation and nine in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,933 persons have recovered from the virus.
