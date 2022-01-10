$39 million Dennis Street Bridge set to re-open in two weeks –Edghill

Latest update January 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News- The new Dennis Street/Eastern Highway Bridge is expected to be re-opened for use within the next two weeks, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill has said.

The Dennis Street/Eastern Highway bridge (DPI Photo)

He stated that the emergency reconstruction follows weeks after the previous, timber structured bridge, collapsed. This will see the replacement of timber piles and beams by concrete piles and beams and concrete decking. The project is being constructed by C & L Construction Inc. at a tune of approximately $39 million. Edghill told Kaieteur News, he is satisfied with the progress of the project thus far and that the bridge is already ahead of its scheduled completion date. Construction began mid-December last year and was set to be completed two months after commencement.

