US$13M to upgrade 32 ‘bush’ bridges to international standard

Kaieteur News- The Government of Guyana will soon be spending over $2.6 billion to upgrade a total of 31 bridges to international standards, stretching from Kurupukari to Lethem.
This is according to an ‘Invitation for Bids’ (IFB) released by the ministry which was published in Sunday’s edition of this newspaper. According to the IFB, the project has been divided into six lots and will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedure specified in the Procurement Act 2003.

A list of the bridges to be rehabilitated along with the estimated costs.

The locations of the bridges to be upgraded are: Iwokrama, Pirara, Surama, Camudi Bash, Annai, Yakarinta, Genip Landing, Massara and Point Ranch.
According to the public notice, it is estimated that two bridges in lot one would cost some $379.7 million while six bridges in lot two would cost some $515.5 million. In lot three, six bridges are to be rehabilitated at some $517 million, six bridges in lot four at some $451.8 million, another six bridges in lot five for some$489 million and five bridges in lot six are estimated at some $343.9 million. A total sum of the engineer’s estimates would see this project costing some $2,696,900,000 billion.
Meanwhile, the opening of bids for this project will be conducted on February 1, 2022 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office which is located in the Ministry of Finance compound.

