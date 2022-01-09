Man wanted for marrying twice

Kaieteur News – A man who allegedly married twice had his ‘second’ honeymoon marred by a wanted bulletin that was issued for him by police on Friday last.

The man, Andrew Simon, is a resident of lot 10-10 Cemetery Road, Wortmanville, Georgetown. According to police, they want to question him about a bigamy offence he allegedly committed last month on December 21, 2021.

Bigamy is the act of entering into a marriage with one person while still legally married to another. A legal or de facto separation of the couple does not alter their marital status as married persons.

Kaieteur News understands that an individual was provided with information that Simon was getting married again although he was still legally married to his wife. The individual was able to confirm that this was the case. The matter was later reported to the police and an investigation was launched.

As a result, the police force is asking that anyone with information that may lead to Simon’s arrest should call any of these telephone numbers 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

This is not the first time that police were called in to investigate a bigamy case. Recently an airport ramp attendant, Michael Taylor, 38, of Lot 1 Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, made headlines after he was found guilty of marrying twice. The court ordered him to pay $100,000 fine or spend 12 months behind bars.

During a court appearance, Taylor said that he was not aware that he was still married. He had gotten married to his first wife in 2015 and after five years they broke up and he went to live with his girlfriend.

According to Taylor, his wife had promised him a divorce so he thought he had already been divorced and decided to marry his new girlfriend in January 2020. As it turned out no divorce was filed and Taylor ended up committing Bigamy. His wife had found out about his illegal marriage and lodged a report against him with police.