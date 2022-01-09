Guyana Harpy Eagles 1st trial match ends in draw

Fifties from Chanderpaul, Savory highlights last day action

Kaieteur News – Carefully constructed half-centuries from 25-year-olds Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Wicket-Keeper Kemol Savory for Leon Johnson’s X1 highlighted the final of the GCB trial 4-day match against Kemo Paul’s X1 which ended in a draw yesterday at Albion in Berbice.

Chanderpaul, with two First-Class tons from 43 games, faced 154 balls and spent three hours and 13 minutes at crease, while reaching the boundary twice and cleared it once.

Savory’s 54 came from 189 balls, 238 minutes and was decorated with three fours and a six.

Leon Johnson’s X1 began the fourth and final day on eight without loss with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (4) and Raymond Perez (4) and together took the score 17 before Perez was bowled by West Indies left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul for 10.

Chanderpaul and Kemol Savory joined forces on a track which provided more turn for the spinners as the game progressed and with sensible batting took the score to Lunch at 77-1.

At the interval, Chanderpaul, who played the role of Larry Gomes in the Bollywood Movie 83, was unbeaten on 33 from 109 balls, 118 minutes and included a four and a six, while Savory was a bit more aggressive and his 31 took 76 balls, 98 minutes with two boundaries which included a six on the large Albion sward on another sunny day in East Berbice.

After Lunch, Chanderpaul and Savory carried the score to 113 before Chanderpaul, who again played circumspectly and showed great temperament to follow his 27 in the first innings with 52 before he was run out.

Tagenarine, the son of West Indies’ second highest Test run scorer, Shiv Chanderpaul, only worry was his inability to rotate the strike regularly.

The left handed Savory added 96 with Chanderpaul and reached his half-century just before Tea.

But like Chanderpaul, Savory, failed to rotate the strike in the partnership; facing 141 dot balls by Tea in his 51 with three fours and a six.

And along with Skipper Johnson (2) saw their team to 119-2 at the break.

In the final session, Johnson’s X1 lost Savory for 54 when he was removed by left arm spinner Ashmead Nedd leaving the score on 141-3.

Johnson was unbeaten on 32 with four boundaries and with him was fellow Test left-hander Vishaul Singh on 10.

The next game will be played at the same venue from next Wednesday to Saturday from 10 am to 5pm each day. (Sean Devers)