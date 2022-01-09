Latest update January 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

DeSinco Trading under-12 chess tourney on this Saturday

Jan 09, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) is scheduled to host an under-12 one-day competition next week with sponsorship for DeSinco Trading Limited. The tournament is titled the National under-12 Rapid Championships and will be held online on tornelo.com on Saturday, January, 15 from 14:00hrs.

Alexander Zhang is one of the top players that will participate in the tourney.

The championship will see players battling in an open division and a girls’ division.
Prizes will be presented to the first, second and third-placed finishers in both categories; the best under-10 player and the best under-8 player.
Under the federation’s rules, under-12s are classified as players born after January 1, 2010.
Some of the big names expected for next week’s championship include: Mahir Rajkumar, Anaya Lall, Nicholas and Alexander Zhang, Arysh Raghunauth and Omar Shariff.
Junior chess has exploded online since the pandemic started. The drive has been orchestrated and continues to be executed well by the likes of Anand Raghunauth, Marcia Lee, John Lee, Loris Nathoo, Taffin Khan and Davion Mars.
As in previous tournaments, it is also expected that new talent will be discovered.

 

DeSinco Trading under-12 chess tourney on this Saturday

