DeSinco Trading under-12 chess tourney on this Saturday

Latest update January 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 09, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) is scheduled to host an under-12 one-day competition next week with sponsorship for DeSinco Trading Limited. The tournament is titled the National under-12 Rapid Championships and will be held online on tornelo.com on Saturday, January, 15 from 14:00hrs.
The championship will see players battling in an open division and a girls’ division.
Prizes will be presented to the first, second and third-placed finishers in both categories; the best under-10 player and the best under-8 player.
Under the federation’s rules, under-12s are classified as players born after January 1, 2010.
Some of the big names expected for next week’s championship include: Mahir Rajkumar, Anaya Lall, Nicholas and Alexander Zhang, Arysh Raghunauth and Omar Shariff.
Junior chess has exploded online since the pandemic started. The drive has been orchestrated and continues to be executed well by the likes of Anand Raghunauth, Marcia Lee, John Lee, Loris Nathoo, Taffin Khan and Davion Mars.
As in previous tournaments, it is also expected that new talent will be discovered.
Jan 09, 2022Fifties from Chanderpaul, Savory highlights last day action Kaieteur News – Carefully constructed half-centuries from 25-year-olds Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Wicket-Keeper Kemol Savory for Leon...
Jan 09, 2022
Jan 09, 2022
Jan 09, 2022
Jan 09, 2022
Jan 09, 2022
Kaieteur News – If you ask Guyanese if they ever heard of E.O. Wilson, 99 percent would say they haven’t. Edward... more
Kaieteur News – The recent PNC/R press conference had a ring of deja vue to it. It was a throwback to an era in which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No individual is greater or more valuable than Institutions. The University of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]