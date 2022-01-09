De Comrade Leader knows best

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem communist and socialist parties in Guyana does try fuh mek people feel dat dem ain’t left wing parties no more. But internally dem members does still refer to one another as “Comrade”.

De Pee-N-See now calling dem leader “Comrade Leader”. De central committee want dem Comrade Leader fuh be de Comrade Leader of de Opposition and dem want he also fuh be de Comrade Representative of de List. Dem fuhget dat dem done gat a Representative and a Deputy Representative.

De Comrade Leader does be a powerful man. If he seh yuh can’t eat flour, yuh can’t eat flour. If he seh nobody can’t eat ice apple, yuh can’t eat ice apple. If he seh yuh can’t carry more dan US$40 out de country, yuh can’t carry more dan dat. If he decree dat yuh gat fuh get party card fuh wuk, dat becomes de passport fuh public service job. And if he ask yuh whether yuh want wan increase in salary or hydroelectricity, yuh gat to holler Hydro.

De Vee Pee is also a Comrade. He nah even bother to ask de people whether dem want hydro or solar. He choose fuh dem.

De greatest of all Comrade leaders was a man named Stalin. One day he bin giving a talk to a large audience and a man in de middle row sneeze.

Stalin look up and ask, “Who sneezed?”

No-one seh anything. Yuh could a hear a pin drop.

So Stalin, de Comrade Leader, order dat de people in de first row be taken away and shot.

Again he asked, “Who sneezed?”

No-one said anything.

He get de people in de second row taken away by de KGB to be shot.

De man wah sneeze decide he gan confess. He get up and said “Comrade Leader Stalin, I sneezed!”

Stalin look at de man and seh, “Bless you.”

Talk half and remember one Comrade Leader use to dress like a General!