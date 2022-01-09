Latest update January 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Bus driver in custody for giving school girls drugs, alcohol

Jan 09, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – was able to confirm that police on Saturday arrested a bus driver for allegedly giving three school girls marijuana and alcohol causing them to be hospitalised.
According to reports, three female students of the Anna Regina Multilateral School, located in the Region Two district, were found at a snackette in an intoxicated state.
Teachers of the school were alerted and the girls were rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where they received medical attention. The three girls after they recovered said that a bus driver and his conductor had given them the illegal substance and the alcohol.

