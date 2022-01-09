Latest update January 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 09, 2022 News
– over 5,000 in isolation
Kaieteur News – Guyana has a total of 1,016 new COVID-19 cases.
In addition to the new cases, another person died from the dreaded virus, taking the overall death toll since March 2020 to 1,067. The latest fatality is a 46-year-old unvaccinated man from Region 10 who succumbed on January 07, 2022.
Meanwhile, the new infections have taken Guyana’s overall confirmed cases to 44,245 of which 5,152 people are isolated at home after testing positive. The new cases were recorded across all of the administrative regions: Region One has 3 cases, Region Two has 43 cases, Region Three has 205, Region Four has 566, Region Five has 43, Region Six has 45, Region Seven has 47 cases, Region Eight has1, Region Nine has 32 and Region 10 has 31. There are currently four persons in the Intensive Care Unit, 96 are hospitalised across the country and 16 are in institutional isolation.
To date, 37,930 persons have recovered from the disease.
Jan 09, 2022Fifties from Chanderpaul, Savory highlights last day action Kaieteur News – Carefully constructed half-centuries from 25-year-olds Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Wicket-Keeper Kemol Savory for Leon...
Jan 09, 2022
Jan 09, 2022
Jan 09, 2022
Jan 09, 2022
Jan 09, 2022
Kaieteur News – If you ask Guyanese if they ever heard of E.O. Wilson, 99 percent would say they haven’t. Edward... more
Kaieteur News – The recent PNC/R press conference had a ring of deja vue to it. It was a throwback to an era in which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No individual is greater or more valuable than Institutions. The University of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]