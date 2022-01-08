Latest update January 8th, 2022 6:27 PM

Man from Three Friends charged for neighbour’s death

Jan 08, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A labourer residing in the Region 10 community of Three Friends Mines, was on Tuesday last, charged for manslaughter that was allegedly committed in May 2021.
The victim, Ronald Wong’s lifeless body, was found in a boat close to his home with chop wounds. Wong’s 58-year-old uncle, Leonard Reece’s lifeless body was also found that same day in the yard.

Charged for Manslaughter, Terrence Pancham

The accused, Terrence Pancham, appeared at the Linden Magistrates Court, before Magistrate Wonda Fortune and was not required to plea to the indictable offence.
He was placed on $400,000.00 bail and is expected to return to court on January 21, 2021. It was initially reported that Wong and Reece, wounded each other which result in their demise.
It was unclear who the perpetrator was and who was defending themselves.
Neighbours however, had suggested that Wong attacked Reece, since he was of unsound mind and was convicted for attempted murder.
With Pancham being charged, it is suggested that he allegedly attacked Wong, after Wong attacked Reece.
Commander of Region 10, Hugh Winter, said that based on the statements taken, advice was sought and Pancham was charged with manslaughter. The trio, he said lived in the same vicinity.

 

