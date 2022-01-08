Man from Three Friends charged for neighbour’s death

Latest update January 8th, 2022 6:27 PM
Jan 08, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A labourer residing in the Region 10 community of Three Friends Mines, was on Tuesday last, charged for manslaughter that was allegedly committed in May 2021.
The victim, Ronald Wong’s lifeless body, was found in a boat close to his home with chop wounds. Wong’s 58-year-old uncle, Leonard Reece’s lifeless body was also found that same day in the yard.
The accused, Terrence Pancham, appeared at the Linden Magistrates Court, before Magistrate Wonda Fortune and was not required to plea to the indictable offence.
He was placed on $400,000.00 bail and is expected to return to court on January 21, 2021. It was initially reported that Wong and Reece, wounded each other which result in their demise.
It was unclear who the perpetrator was and who was defending themselves.
Neighbours however, had suggested that Wong attacked Reece, since he was of unsound mind and was convicted for attempted murder.
With Pancham being charged, it is suggested that he allegedly attacked Wong, after Wong attacked Reece.
Commander of Region 10, Hugh Winter, said that based on the statements taken, advice was sought and Pancham was charged with manslaughter. The trio, he said lived in the same vicinity.
Jan 08, 2022Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC) is throwing its support behind former Guyanese and West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan, who was appointed as a Selector to the West Indies...
Jan 08, 2022
Jan 08, 2022
Jan 08, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – I was 16 years old when I began knocking around the PPP. Shortly after, I got to know Clement Rohee.... more
Kaieteur News – Guyanese must continue to brace themselves for increased food prices, at least for the first quarter... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]