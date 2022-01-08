Sheriff/Mandela round-about completion date extended again

Kaieteur News – The completion date for the $146.7M Sheriff Street, Mandela Avenue roundabout, has been extended to until the end of this month, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal has said.

The project which is being constructed by Junior Sammy Guyana Inc., commenced on August 30, 2021, and was expected to be completed on Christmas Eve day last year.

Croal has since told Kaieteur News that the construction of the roundabout is tied into the Sheriff Street/Mandela four-lane Highway and noted that the baseline work for the project is completed and all that is left to be done is the capping of the structure.

According to Croal, the roundabout will facilitate the flow of heavy traffic between Mandela Avenue and the new four-lane highway expansion through South Ruimveldt.

This, he said, will also ensure minimum disruption to traffic on Mandela and Aubrey Barker Road. The roundabout will also minimise the traffic build up.

Until the road is completed the roundabout will be inaccessible to users, as it would not serve its intended purpose, which is to connect the Sheriff/Mandela road to the new bypass Road to Eccles, East Bank Demerara, Croal said.

Croal also told this publication that the existence of the roundabout has to coordinate with the Sheriff/Mandela highway project which is being constructed by the Chinese contractor, Sinohydro Corporation Limited, under the Ministry of Public works.

The road, despite constant delays, is expected to be completed on Valentine’s Day this year. This publication previously reported that the road project, which saw its contract awarded to the Chinese company Sinohydro Corporation, was faced with multiple delays of deadlines since work commenced in 2018.

The company was awarded the contract in 2017 and works began the following year and was supposed to be completed already.

One of the excuses given, regarding its repeated failure to meet the project deadline, was that it had to halt works during the five-month gridlock over the March 2, 2020 General and Regional elections.

Works recommenced after the gridlock was over in August 2020, and a new deadline was set for August 4, 2021.

Sinohydro was unable to meet that deadline, and another one was set for August 31, 2021.

That too was missed, and the company was granted until October, 31, 2020. Still unable to meet that deadline, due to heavy rainfall, Croal has now advised of a new date at February 14, 2022.