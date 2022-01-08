Nuff talking but little listening

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is sheer melody going on in de PNC/R. Decisions being made and some ah de decisions gan lead to confrontation.

De man seh how he nah want to be no Maximum Leader. But de party had other ideas – or rather de Central Executive had other ideas. Dem decide dat de man muss be both de Leader of de party and de Leader of de Opposition. And to crown it all dem also want he fuh be Representative of de List.

So is who listening to who? De leader listening to de party or de party listening to de leader?

De party miss a beat though. Dem fuhget dat de Leader of de Opposition position is nah fuh dem fuh decide. De PNC/R nah contest no general and regional elections since 2011. Is de APNU+AFC contest and is de APNU+AFC dat gat fuh decide. And dem done decide. De PNC/R nah gat no veto power over dat decision.

One faction bin try fuh stap de APNU from accepting cardboard parties as members. But dem fail and now is de AFC and de APNU wah gat fuh decide. De PNC/R is only one member of de APNU+AFC. Dat is democracy fuh yuh at wuk.

De PNC/R is a member of the APNU and de leader of de APNU is a Soulja Bai. And he is also representative of de List. So dem gat to convince he, not Harmon, dat he put it to de APNU and to de AFC dat de new leader should become de Leader of de Opposition.

Talk half and wait fuh de confrontation!